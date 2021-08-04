Fugitive homicide suspect apprehended in northern Minnesota

Investigators believe 44-year-old Eric Reinbold is responsible for the death of his wife Lisette on July 9 near their home in Pennington County.

OKLEE, Minn. — A man sought by both federal and local authorities in the death of his wife in northwestern Minnesota is now in custody after being captured early Wednesday.

The Red Lake County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Eric Reinbold was located on a wooded rural property north of Oklee around 12:30 a.m. and arrested without incident. A Facebook post says multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in Reinbold's capture.

Authorities say Reinbold is the primary suspect in the death of his wife Lissette on July 9 in rural Pennington County. A criminal complaint charging Reinbold with second-degree murder says he stabbed his wife to death because he thought she was cheating.

A federal warrant was issued after he disappeared as the U.S. Marshal's Service said Reinbold had violated terms of release for a previous conviction. A reward of up to $10,000 was offered for information that led to his capture and conviction.

The Crookston Times reports that Eric Reinbold was convicted in 2018 by a federal jury in Fergus Falls for possessing pipe bombs at his hunting cabin near Oklee. In that case investigators found a notebook in Reinbold's desk detailing how to survive in the wilderness, build bombs and identify enemies. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but released early.

The Times says Reinbold also pleaded guilty in a 2015 case where he rammed his truck into a car with his wife and children inside.