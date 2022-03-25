Teenage girl killed in Columbia Heights shooting

The Anoka Co. Sheriff described the death of Derryanna Deashia Davis as a "horrific loss of life."

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old girl was killed in a shooting late Thursday night in Columbia Heights.

The victim was identified as Derryanna Deashia Davis of Columbia Heights, according to a news release.

“This is a horrific loss of life,” Anoka Co. Sheriff James Stuart said in a statement. “We will continue the investigation until the truth is found and justice is served. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends during this difficult time.”

According to the news release, officers from Columbia Heights and Fridley responded to a home of the 3900 block of 3rd St NE in Columbia Heights just before midnight on a report of a shooting. Authorities said first responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said two juveniles were questioned and released. No other arrests have been made. The Anoka Co. Sheriff's Office said the shooting remains an active investigation and no other information is available at this time.

Watch more local news: