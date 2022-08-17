Man wanted in deadly 2007 shooting faces extradition from Florida authorities

A statement from the governor's office Wednesday said Gov. Tim Walz issued an extradition warrant for Tajiddin Akbar, who was arrested in Florida last week.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz is working with authorities to bring a man accused of a 2007 murder back to Minnesota after he was arrested in Florida last week.

A statement from the governor's office Wednesday said Walz issued a warrant for the interstate extradition of Tajiddin Akbar, who is accused of being involved in a 2007 drive-by shooting that killed one man and injured two others.

NEW: I just issued a warrant for the interstate extradition of a murder suspect who was involved in a drive-by shooting in Minnesota. He’s been on the lam for years but was finally apprehended in Florida last week. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 17, 2022

The statement goes on to say the Ramsey County Attorney's Office issued a formal request to the governor Aug. 10 for Akbar's extradition.

“There is no timeline on accountability,” Walz said in Wednesday's statement. “Anyone who threatens the safety of Minnesotans will be held accountable."

Two other suspects involved in the shooting, Lionell Thomas and Lamont Wilson, pleaded guilty to the murder of Robert Renville and attempted murder of two other men, following the shooting that year.

Akbar, the third suspect involved in the deadly shooting, was never arrested and never faced trial, according to the governor's statement.

Watch more local news: