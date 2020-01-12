Grandmother's home vandalized seven times since March

Surveillance photos show vandals smashing windows to home near Lake Nokomis

MINNEAPOLIS — Sean Mosley’s 89-year-old mother Frances has called her house near Lake Nokomis home for the past five decades. “It’s a mixed community and she’s one of the longest residing residents living here,” says Mosley.

A home where she’s always felt protected and safe. That’s until this March, when Mosley says vandals smashed several windows in the home.

“Thankfully, they haven’t tried to go inside,” says Mosley.

The same vandals, Mosely says, targeted his mother’s home again in May, June, September and October.

"They’ve smashed the windows, on the south side of the house, the north side of the house, they kind of alternated," says Mosely.

The seventh act of vandalism happened on Thanksgiving day.

"On November 26th, Thanksgiving morning around 12:08 a.m., the person that has been vandalizing my mother, struck again," says Mosely.

Mosely says he believes his mother’s home is being targeted. He says it appears in surveillance video the same people are committing the crime.

"Parks in alley, turns off lights, lets off guy that comes to smash the window, while guy is smashing windows, he turns around, then by the time the guy comes back up they get in the car and pull out, as they exit the alley, they turn their lights back on," he says.

Mosely says his mother keeps to herself and rarely goes outside. He says neighbors living nearby have pitched in to help replace broken window.

“We’ve added cameras, flood lights, alarms and each one of those things haven’t caused the person to pause," he says.

While he hopes by sharing the video, someone will recognize the suspects.

“They wear ski masks, they wear gloves," he says. "This last time we were able to identify the vehicle.”

He’s hoping they’re caught soon, so his elderly mother won't have to worry about someone coming in the middle of the night to vandalize her home.