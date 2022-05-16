Jury selection for Gregory Ulrich, man charged in Buffalo Allina Clinic shooting begins Monday

Ulrich faces a second-degree murder charge, attempted murder and other charges for the shooting at the Allina Clinic in Buffalo in 2021.

BUFFALO, Minn. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Feb. 11, 2021

Jury selection in the trial for Gregory Ulrich, the man charged with walking into an Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo and opening fire on Feb. 9, 2021, begins Monday.

Ulrich is charged with charged with one count of second-degree intentional murder, and four counts of first-degree attempted murder, along with counts relating to homemade explosive devices and possessing a gun without a permit.

Witnesses say when Ulrich walked into the reception area of the clinic that February morning, he shot one person the back, then another in the abdomen. Ulrich then entered the interior area of the clinic, where he shot a third victim in the leg twice as that person tried to flee, according to people who saw him there. Investigators say the defendant kept firing, shooting a fourth victim six times, in the chest, abdomen, back, arm and forearm.

Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant, was Ulrich's final victim. She was shot in the abdomen, with the bullet passing through her liver and spine before exiting through their back. Overbay later died of those injuries.

KARE 11 Investigates have uncovered information about Ulrich's long history with the clinic, including threats of violence and revenge because he was angry about being denied opioids following a back surgery.

Ulrich previously threatened one of the clinic’s doctors in 2018 with “threats of mass shooting and/or other scenarios against the hospital,” according to a Buffalo Police report.

Because a judge never ruled that Ulrich was mentally incompetent, nothing on his record stopped him from legally buying a gun to take to the clinic that day in February.

Despite questions about his mental state and addiction to opiates, Ulrich was found competent to stand trial earlier this year.

Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes said four weeks have been set aside for the case because it’s anticipated that jury selection will take a considerable amount of time.