Gregory Ulrich testifies in Buffalo clinic mass shooting trial; defense rests

Ulrich told jurors that he carried out the attack to draw attention to what it was like living without pain medication. He insisted he did not want people to die.

BUFFALO, Minn. — The defense called its only witness Thursday morning in the murder trial of Gregory Ulrich, accused of carrying out a mass shooting at Buffalo's Allina Clinic in Feb. 2021, with the defendant himself taking the stand.

Ulrich's defense team began by confirming that they had advised the defendant it was in his best interest not to testify, but he made the choice to do so anyway. Ulrich was also asked if he was thinking clearly.

“I understand everything that’s going on and I’ve given it thought for a year,” Ulrich responded.

The defense then introduced a motion for a mistrial, maintaining the recent shootings around the country would have a prejudicial impact on the jury and pointing out that local television stations had been airing those stories back to back with developments in the Ulrich trial.

Prosecutors responded by saying there was no basis for a mistrial and the judge agreed, saying jurors had been instructed throughout the trial not to let things happening outside the courtroom influence them.

Ulrich is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of first-degree premeditated attempted murder, and 13 other criminal counts ranging from detonating homemade explosive devices to possessing a gun without a permit.

Once testimony began Ulrich told the courtroom that his physical problems began in 1977 when he fell off a scaffold while working. He said a doctor warned him a legion on a disc in his back would cause problems later, and it did. Ulrich told jurors that things got so bad that having to use a wheelchair was imminent, and he decided to have back surgery on Dec. 8, 2016.

Ulrich testified that the surgery was successful, but that his medication ran out and pain resumed. He ended up in a hospital in Minneapolis and Ulrich claimed that doctors wouldn't let him leave.

“I was trying to commit suicide because the pain was so bad,” he testified.

The defendant testified he contacted up to 50 medical professionals in subsequent years for help with his pain and presented them with 30 pages of documents and medical records that showed he wasn't abusing prescriptions. Ulrich told jurors he became so desperate he reached out to the Buffalo Police Department, the Wright County Sheriff, the county attorney, local mayors and “even the White House... even Trump.”

His attorneys asked Ulrich what he wanted to do the day of the clinic attack, and Ulrich testified that he wanted to blow off some bombs and do some damage so people would listen to his problems. When asked why he brought a handgun Ulrich responded that shooting was the easiest way to take out the windows.

His defense team followed up by asking why he shot people that day, and Ulrich said he wanted to sensationalize the situation, send a message and get people to understand what it's like living without pain medication.

When asked if he wanted anyone to die, Ulrich responded with one word: "No."

After defense questioning concluded shortly before 10 a.m., the state began its cross-examination. Prosecutors asked Ulrich if he purchased materials for pipe bombs, killed a woman and achieved a sense of attention, all of which the defendant acknowledged. They ran through each step in the planning and execution of the mass shooting, to underline that Ulrich had planned the attack with premeditation. The prosecutor then went through the list of victims who had been shot, including Lindsay Overbay, and Ulrich confirmed he was responsible.

KARE 11's Kiya Edwards was in the courtroom for Ulrich's testimony, and reported that jurors were very alert but not emotional while listening to his explanation of why the mass shooting happened.

At that point the state had no more questions for the defendant, and the defense rested its case with no additional witnesses. Closing arguments are expected Thursday afternoon, after which jurors will get the case and begin deliberating. The judge told the panel to prepare to work late.

