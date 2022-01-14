High school guidance counselor charged with criminal sexual conduct

According to the criminal complaint, Richard John Polley, 32, allegedly had sex with a minor, who was also a student.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. — A guidance counselor at Albert Lea High School has been charged with allegedly having sex with a minor, who is also a student, according to court records.

Richard John Polley, 32, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and will make his initial court appearance on Jan. 27, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint, Polley was the student's counselor and would help change their schedule and was someone to talk to. The student said they had developed a crush on Polley and in late December accepted a request to be friends on SnapChat.

Their interactions started out as mostly small talk, but according to the criminal complaint, the victim later said that it wasn't a good idea they be friends on the app. Polley, however, never unfriended her.

The victim said the conversation began to get "deeper." According to the criminal complaint, the victim said that on multiple occasions Polley told the victim "this isn't appropriate," however, their interactions continued.

According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 8, 2022, Polley invited the victim over to his residence, where the alleged criminal sexual misconduct occurred. On Jan. 12, 2022, officers were made aware of the incident, and a forensic interview was done with the victim the following day.