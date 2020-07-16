Guilty plea in officer Arik Matson shooting

The man accused of shooting Waseca Police officer Arik Matson last January has struck a deal to plead guilty to two charges of attempted murder.
Tyler Janovsky, a 37-year-old currently held in the Minnesota Correctional Facility at Oak Park Heights, was accused of shooting Matson in the head as the officer responded to reports of a suspicious person.
KTTC reports that a third count of attempted murder was dismissed, as was a firearm possession charge.
In February, Matson underwent reconstructive surgery to repair broken bones in his skull. He rehabbed in Minnesota for a time, then was transferred to a facility out of state. A CaringBridge blog curated by his sister-in-law says Matson has made steady progress, re-learning how to walk, ride a bike and even lift weights.
Sentencing for Tyler Janovsky is set for September 18.