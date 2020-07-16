Guilty plea in officer Arik Matson shooting

Tyler Janovsky was accused of shooting Matson in the head in January, leaving him with significant brain injuries.

The man accused of shooting Waseca Police officer Arik Matson last January has struck a deal to plead guilty to two charges of attempted murder.

Tyler Janovsky, a 37-year-old currently held in the Minnesota Correctional Facility at Oak Park Heights, was accused of shooting Matson in the head as the officer responded to reports of a suspicious person.

KTTC reports that a third count of attempted murder was dismissed, as was a firearm possession charge.

In February, Matson underwent reconstructive surgery to repair broken bones in his skull. He rehabbed in Minnesota for a time, then was transferred to a facility out of state. A CaringBridge blog curated by his sister-in-law says Matson has made steady progress, re-learning how to walk, ride a bike and even lift weights.