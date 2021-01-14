Ham Lake man pleads guilty to several counts of criminal sexual conduct

Jory Wiebrand pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault, one count of second-degree criminal sexual assault.

MINNEAPOLIS — A 35-year-old Ham Lake man pleaded guilty Thursday to five counts of criminal sexual conduct, including four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Jory Wiebrand faced several sexual assault charges in a number of different attacks throughout Minneapolis from March 2015 to March 2020.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Wiebrand is facing nearly 46 years in prison, or 550 months. He will have to register as a predatory sex offender and will be on conditional release for the rest of his life. He will also be subject to paying any restitution to the victims.