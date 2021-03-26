Ham Lake man sentenced to nearly 46 years in prison for multiple counts of sexual misconduct

Jory Wiebrand pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting multiple woman between 2015 and 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS — 35-year-old Jory Wiebrand from Ham Lake has been sentenced to 550 months, or nearly 46 years, in prison for sexually assaulting multiple women.

In January, he pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement to five counts of criminal sexual conduct, including four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Wiebrand's plea agreement means he will have to register as a predatory sexual offender, be on conditional release for the rest of his life, and pay restitution to the survivors of his attacks.

He was charged for multiple attacks in Minneapolis that spanned from March 2015 to March 2020.

Wiebrand was arrested in April 2020, and initially charged with two separate rapes in the Marcy Holmes neighborhood near the University of Minnesota. The Minneapolis Police Department and the Hennepin County Attorney's Office then began linking him to more cases.

Court papers said the attacks Wiebrand was charged with were similar due to the way he "blitz attacked" the women and assaulted them- some in their homes, some in their yards, and some right in public.

According to a news release from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office on Friday, four of the survivors of Wiebrand's assaults presented impact statements to the court, detailing the physical and emotional trauma they have were left with after the attacks. The release said they described the daily challenges they still face, and how they are still coping.