Two deputies hit by gunfire, suspect remains inside home in Winsted

Police, sheriff's deputies and SWAT personnel were dispatched to a scene near Fairlawn Ave. E and First Street, and children are being evacuated from a daycare.

WINSTED, Minn. — Two McLeod County deputies were struck by gunfire Monday while executing an arrest warrant in Winsted.

Authorities say the officers suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Authorities believe the suspect remains inside the home and is not responding to officers.

A heavy police response is on the scene near the intersection of Fairlawn Ave. E and First Street. Officers from the Winsted and Hutchinson Police Departments, McLeod County Sheriff's Office, and local SWAT teams arrived on the scene sometime around 12:30 p.m. and set up a perimeter.

Former neighborhood resident Tom Ulrich told KARE 11 that his daughters, ages 4 and 2, are among children at a daycare near the scene who were hustled down into the basement. "I'm just waiting for SWAT to go pick them up, getting the kids down here to the city center, that's where we're picking them up."

