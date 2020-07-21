Authorities seek witnesses in pawn shop shooting during civil unrest

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says Calvin Horton, Jr. was fatally shot at or near Cadillac Pawn.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is looking for anyone who might have witnessed a fatal shooting on East Lake Street during civil unrest.

According to Mike Freeman's office, Calvin Horton Jr. died of a gunshot wound to his torso on the evening of May 27, during rioting stemming from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Horton was in or near Cadillac Pawn at 1538 E. Lake Street when he was shot, according to Freeman. The pawn shop owner was arrested and held in jail for several days, but released pending further investigation.

Freeman's office says only one witness has been identified, and that person only saw part of the incident. He said no surveillance camera video has been found.

“We need the help of anyone who was in or around Cadillac Pawn at the time of the shooting,” Freeman said in a statement. “We need to know what happened several minutes before the shooting and then the shooting itself.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppersmn.org.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing Horton's family. He will speak at a news conference in Minneapolis at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, on what would have been Horton's 44th birthday. Crump is demanding charges against the business owner.