Hennepin County charges 16 with burglary following Minneapolis looting

The unrest came after rumors circulated on social media about a downtown shooting on Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says it has filed second and third degree burglary charges against 16 individuals they say were involved in looting that occurred Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Most of the charged individuals are from the Twin Cities metro area. Five of the people charged are from Minneapolis; the others are from Brooklyn Park (3), St. Paul (2), Lake Elmo, Bloomington, Coon Rapids, Afton, White Bear Lake, and St. Cloud.

The people charged range in age from 18 to 50 years old.

Wednesday night's unrest started after false social media rumors led some people to believe a homicide suspect had been shot by Minneapolis police, when the man actually took his own life.

Prosecutors said the charges stemmed from incidents at multiple businesses, including a CVS Pharmacy, the Saloon Bar, Pixie Liquor and others.