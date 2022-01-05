Hennepin County Chiefs of Police Assoc. calls for 'more aggressive' prosecution in violent crimes

Stephanie Revering, President of the Hennepin Co. Chiefs of Police Assoc., wrote a letter to county attorney Mike Attorney calling for change to help combat crime.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police chiefs in Hennepin County are joining several mayors asking the county attorney to take prosecution of violent offenders more seriously.

In an effort to combat the recent surge in violent crimes, Stephanie Revering, who is the Crystal Police Department Chief of Police and President of the Hennepin County Chiefs of Police Association, wrote a letter Wednesday to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman on behalf of the association.

In the letter, Revering is calling for a handful of changes to potentially help stop some of the violence across the county, including more aggressive prosecution of cases, revisiting bail reform procedures and refraining from using "sign and release" warrants for violent crimes and felony-level crimes for individuals.

On Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey held a press conference to discuss the crime spikes, calling it "a very grave problem."

"Let me be exceedingly clear... the violent and criminal conduct that we have seen in Minneapolis and surrounding cities throughout the last several months is garbage," Frey said. "I can stand up here and tell you, and many will, that every major city in the country is seeing an uptick in violent crime, shootings, carjackings, home invasions, and that's true. But who cares, you live in this city, I live in this city, and we are responsible for making sure we are doing everything possible to preventing this kind of violent criminal conduct and holding violent perpetrators responsible and working on every single possible upstream solution we can."

The mayor was accompanied by Assistant Chief and soon-to-be interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman, who Frey said is directing increased enforcement and re-directing department resources to make the city a safer place.

During the press conference, Assistance Chief Huffman laid out some stark numbers from 2021, a year that saw 650 people shot and more than 2,000 robberies, including more than 650 carjackings. Huffman said investigators are working hard to solve those crimes, looking for cars taken in those carjackings and used in additional violent acts.