High school tennis coach charged with sexually assaulting former student

VICTORIA, Minn. — A high school tennis coach at Holy Family Catholic School in Victoria, Minnesota has been charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual assault after a former student reported the alleged assault to school officials.

According to a press release from the Carver County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Timothy James Garin of Mound was arrested and charged Tuesday, and his employment with the school has since been terminated.

School officials reported the assaults to authorities Sept. 4 after the school had received a report that Garin had engaged in sexual contact with a female student. Detectives interviewed the victim, who said Garin began coaching her in 2014.

Officials say the alleged assaults began sometime in 2015 when the victim was 15 years old, including text messages complimenting her appearance and detailing desired sexual activities.

Beginning in 2016, Garin allegedly began touching the victim and kissing her neck at private lessons, according to the criminal complaint. Garin also allegedly began sending illicit pictures and asked the defendant to send him nude pictures.

The complaint says all the touching incidents occurred on school campus.

Garin's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct .23.