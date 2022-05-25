Hill City man charged with murder in brother's shooting death

On Wednesday, an Aitkin County district court judge set bail for James Hess at $500,000 with conditions.

HILL CITY, Minn. — A man accused of shooting and killing his brother in northern Minnesota is now charged with second-degree murder.

The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old James Robert Hess of Hill City was arrested at his home Tuesday morning and taken into custody at the Aitkin County Jail.

According to authorities, on May 12 Hess' brother, 52-year-old William Harold Hess, also of Hill City, was found dead inside a camper just west of 380th Avenue in Hill Lake Township. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner concluded William Hess died from a gunshot wound.

On Wednesday, a district court judge set bail for James Hess at $500,000 with conditions.

The sheriff's office says Hess remains in jail, pending additional charges.

