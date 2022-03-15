Homicide investigation launched in St. Paul after woman found dead

ST PAUL, Minn. — Homicide investigators in St. Paul are attempting to build a case after a woman's body was discovered in an industrial area not far from the State Fairgrounds on Tuesday morning.
A Twitter post from the St. Paul Police department says the victim was found on the 1700 block of Wynne Avenue, which is in the city's Como neighborhood. There are few details at this point, but the post does call the woman's death a homicide.
Sgt. Natalie Davis says more information will likely be shared during media availability sometime later Tuesday. KARE 11 is following this story and will have the latest as it becomes available.
