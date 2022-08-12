Homicide suspect sought after apparent domestic stabbing in Minneapolis

Police say the suspect in the fatal stabbing had an order for protection against him involving a female resident of the home.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are searching for a murder suspect after responding to a reported break-in and finding a man fatally stabbed inside a home on the city's northeast side.

Police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads from the second precinct were dispatched to a home on the 1800 block of Arthur St. NE after dispatchers received a "frantic" call from a woman inside the residence, who told them a known man was breaking in.

Parten says the woman escaped, but responding officers found a man stabbed to death inside the residence, a man police believe was the woman's husband or partner. Police are identifying the assailant as 31-year-old Franklin Terrol White, who was under an order of protection requested by the female resident of the home.

“The relationship Franklin has with that female, we’re working to determine what that was," Parten told reporters. "She did have an order for protection against him.”

Homicide investigators are working to determine where the suspect currently resides, and where he was before arriving at the home.

Forensic scientists are currently on the scene processing evidence. KARE 11 is following this developing story and will have the latest as it becomes available.

