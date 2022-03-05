Man arrested after shooting at officers during standoff in Hopkins

Police say nobody was significantly injured in the incident.

HOPKINS, Minn. — One man is in custody after shooting at police during a standoff that began with a report of a domestic disturbance Friday night in Hopkins.

According to the Hopkins Police Department, the man barricaded himself inside an apartment on the 700 block of Cambridge Street just after 8:30 p.m. and threatened officers. At one point, officials say the man fired in the direction of the officers responding at the scene.

Authorities evacuated people living in nearby apartments, and after hours of negotiations, the suspect surrendered shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday.

Police say nobody was significantly injured in the incident.

MORE NEWS: Man rushed to the hospital Saturday morning with a gunshot wound to the chest

Watch more local news: