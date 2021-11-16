Hopkins psychic swindles $130K from two clients, promising to 'lift curses'

Cynthia Evans is accused of swindling at least $130,000 from two victims as a self-proclaimed psychic and spiritual adviser.

HOPKINS, Minn. — Hopkins police announced Tuesday the completion of an extended investigation and subsequent charges for financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Police say Cynthia Julie Evans, 26, has been charged with two felony counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and two counts of theft by swindle.

Evans has been accused of swindling at least $130,000 from two victims, promising to lift curses as a self-proclaimed psychic and spiritual adviser.

Police say medical records revealed both victims were diagnosed with mental health disorders.

In the first criminal complaint, the victim, a 30-year-old man, says Evans told him she worked with energies and could help him achieve his relationship and employment goals.

He says Evans told him he'd been cursed at conception, and would need to buy a candle for each year he was born at $100 each to break the curse —candles he paid her for but never received.

The complaint says she also had the man buy a $14,000 Rolex watch to give to her to help end the curse.

She even had him open a $10,000 line of credit, which she claimed she needed for ongoing "spiritual work".

The criminal complaint says the money was taken from the victim's mother's retirement account.

In total, between approximately June 3, 2018 and Aug. 27, 2020, police say Evans obtained approximately $87,886.61 in money or other property.

Police say the second victim was a 64-year-old woman who also fell into the same trap as the first victim. She paid out more than $48,575.44 for unfulfilled promises — $5,000 of that from a life insurance policy, which police say Evans encouraged the woman to do.

The victim, who had cancer, says Evans told her the cancer would return if she didn't follow her instructions.

Hopkins police say they believe there could be more victims out there that have gone unreported.

Evans is currently not in custody and will have her first appearance in court next month.