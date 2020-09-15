Hospital on lockdown as police search for shooting suspect

Authorities are urging people in the area to stay in their homes and to call Edina police at 952-826-1600 if they have any information on the incident.

EDINA, Minn. — M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and surrounding buildings are on lockdown as police look for a suspect involved in a shooting Monday evening.

According to social media post from the City of Edina, just before 9 p.m., the Edina Police Department received a call of a shooting in the hospital parking lot. The suspect fled the scene, but the victim was able to give officers a description of the suspect.

According to police, the victim is being treated, but didn't provide any information on the extent of the injuries.

Authorities are urging people in the area to stay in their homes and to call Edina police at 952-826-1600 if they have any information on the incident.

M Health Fairview Southdale hospital and surrounding buildings are on lockdown after a shooting in the parking lot. Edina spokesperson says a male victim is being treated at the hospital, while police search for a suspect. Area residents are being told to stay in their homes. pic.twitter.com/3zt4zLN4ka — Boyd Huppert (@BoydHuppert) September 15, 2020

In a statement, hospital officials say the building is secure and providing full service for patients in the Emergency Department:

We are aware of reports of a shooting on the Southdale Hospital campus. At this time, the investigation and pursuit of suspect(s) is being led by the Edina Police Department and questions regarding the situation should be forwarded there.

Southdale Hospital is secure and is providing full service for patients in the Emergency Department. More information, as it is available, will be provided to the public via the Edina Police Department.

M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, 6401 France Ave. S., and the buildings surrounding it are on lockdown while police... Posted by City of Edina, MN (Local Government) on Monday, September 14, 2020