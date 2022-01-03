Woman in custody following hostage situation; police say hostages uninjured

Authorities say there were "multiple" people inside, and reported hearing at least one shot being fired from inside the store.

ST PAUL, Minn. — One person is in custody following a hostage situation at a Speedway gas station Tuesday afternoon in the Parkway - Greenbrier neighborhood in St. Paul.

According to a spokesperson with the St. Paul Police Department, at around 3 p.m. officers received a call that a woman with a gun was threatening people inside a gas station in the area of East 7th Street and Johnson Parkway.

According to police, there were four people inside the gas station, and negotiators attempted to establish communication with the alleged suspect for about an hour. At one point, police say at least one shot was fired and the SWAT team made an emergency entry into the gas station, where they took the suspect, a 31-year-old woman, into custody. Officials say none of the hostages were injured.

"I can't imagine what these victims felt like today," said SPPD Public Information Officer Natalie Davis. "We are so grateful that they all get to go home uninjured to their families and loved ones."

