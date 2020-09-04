Hours-long standoff in St. Paul ends

Officers worked to get a man to leave a home on Selby Ave. for more than 6 hours.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — An overnight standoff between St. Paul Police and a man has ended.

Officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Selby Ave. in St. Paul around 6:45 pm Wednesday evening. A person had returned home to find their door open and unknown man in their house. A police spokesman told a KARE 11 crew on scene they believed he was armed with a knife.

That person called 911, and police responded, surrounding the house.

After more than six hours, during which time police deployed robots and attempted to negotiate with the suspect, officers were able to get the man to come out of the house.