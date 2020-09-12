Hudson approves three-day, weekly curfew for bars, restaurants

Any violation of this ordinance may result in the suspension or revocation of the business's alcohol license.

HUDSON, Wis. — The Hudson City Council on Tuesday approved a 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants across the city on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights beginning Dec. 11 and extending through Jan. 3, 2021. The city added that the curfew will also be in effect on Dec. 23, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

The decision comes in response to the city seeing a significant increase in traffic and crime, especially over the weekends.

Early Sunday morning, a 26-year-old man, later identified as Cain Solheim from New Brighton, was killed and two others were injured in a stabbing in downtown Hudson.

Police say two people have been arrested in connection to the stabbing.

According to the ordinance, the curfew will include all establishments that hold a Class B Beer, Class B Intoxicating Liquor and/or Class C Wine license for businesses that offer alcohol consumption on their premises.

Any violation of this ordinance may result in the suspension or revocation of the business's alcohol license.

Earlier this week, Hudson police said they’ve seen a noticeable population increase in the last two to three weeks after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced new restrictions for restaurants and bars in Minnesota.