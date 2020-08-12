Hudson police chief speaks about recent uptick in service calls, deadly stabbing over the weekend

Police announce two people in custody after weekend stabbing claims the life of a 26-year-old New Brighton man.

HUDSON, Wis. — Crowds of people flocked to small-town Hudson Wisconsin Sunday less than 24 hours after police responded to reports of a stabbing Downtown, near the intersection of 1st and Walnut.

“As our officers responded to that location, they came across two other victims that also appeared to be stabbed and beaten,” says Hudson police chief, Geoff Willems.

Chief Willems says one of the victims, identified as 26-year-old Cain Solheim from New Brighton, was taken to Region’s Hospital in St. Paul, where he was later pronounced dead. “We located what we believe is the vehicle involved, that was leaving the scene with the suspects, and we have significant evidence we are going through and we have two people of interest in custody,” says Willem.

Although police believe this latest incident may have been targeted, they say they’ve seen a noticeable population increase in the last two to three weeks after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced new restrictions for restaurants and bars in Minnesota.

“We have noticed a significant in the population coming to Hudson, whether it’s to shop or dine or experience bar setting,” he says.

He says leading to an increase in calls. “Everything from ordinance violations, disorderly conduct, to assaults, to weapons calls, to domestics,” he says.

Hudson Mayor Rich O’Connor told KARE 11 he is proposing a 10 p.m. curfew in the city following the deadly stabbing due to concerns for people’s safety. “I think it is a good idea,” says Chief Willems. “From my perspective a curfew still allows them to reap some of the benefits of us being open and Minnesota not being open,” he says.

Police say they are still searching for additional witnesses. They’re now working with the DA’s office to review possible charges.