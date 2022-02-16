Hudson father charged in connection to infant's death

Paul William Marshall is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of physical abuse to a child.

HUDSON, Wis. — A Wisconsin father has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of physical abuse of a child following the death of his 7-week-old infant earlier this month in Hudson.

According to a press release from the Hudson Police Department, the 7-week-old died on Feb. 7 from a traumatic head injury. On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the father of the infant, Paul William Marshall, was arrested and charged in connection to the death.

The release says the initial call was for an infant in cardiac arrest, however, it was later determined the cardiac arrest was caused by head trauma. The infant had several fractures to its leg, ribs and skull, according to officials. After three days at Children's Hospital in St. Paul, the infant died.

Marshall was arrested on Feb. 15 and is currently being held in the St. Croix County Jail.

