Sheriff: Human remains found in tote near Mille Lacs Lake, person of interest in custody

Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton said the department was contacted after highway maintenance workers found the tote in the ditch along the shoreline.

MILLE LACS COUNTY, Minn. — Officials are investigating after highway maintenance workers found what are believed to be human remains Tuesday afternoon inside a tote along the shoreline of Mille Lacs Lake.

In a press release, Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton said the department was contacted after Mille Lacs County Highway Maintenance employees found the tote in the ditch while working near the 14200 block of Twilight Road.

The release goes on to say that the workers discovered the remains inside the tote, and contacted officials just before 1:50 p.m. Burton says a person of interest is in custody in connection to the investigation.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also assisting in the investigation.





Watch more local news: