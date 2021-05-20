Husband charged in 2010 Heidi Firkus cold case murder

Ramsey County prosecutors say Nicholas Firkus was buried in debt, and that forensics don't support his version of events from the day Heidi was killed.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Charges of second-degree murder have been filed against the husband of Heidi Firkus, a St. Paul woman fatally shot more than a decade ago in a case that had gone cold.

Prosecutors filed the charges against 37-year-old Nicholas Firkus early Thursday. The criminal complaint is highly detailed, laying out a case built on a story told by the defendant that did not add up forensically, and evidence of a pending home foreclosure and a mountain of debt.

The murder of Heidi Firkus dates back to April 25, 2010. Just after 6:30 a.m. 911 dispatchers received two hang-up calls from a cell phone registered to the victim, who was then 25 years old. Shortly after a dispatcher actually spoke with Heidi, who said someone was trying to break into their home on the 1700 block of Minnehaha Avenue West in St. Paul. Investigators say 38 seconds into that call a noise that sounded like a gunshot was heard, Heidi stopped speaking and the phone went dead.

Approximately one minute later, the complaint says, a highly emotional Nicholas Firkus called 911 on Heidi's phone and told dispatchers that intruders had broken into their home and shot his wife as she tried to run out the back door.

When squads responded to the home St. Paul police found Heidi shot in the back and lying dead on the kitchen floor. Nicholas Firkus had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to his upper left leg. The defendant reportedly told investigators that he had awakened and was going to get a drink when he heard someone fiddling with the front door.

Police say Nicholas Firkus told them he ran back upstairs to wake up Heidi and grab his shotgun, and as they got to the bottom of the stairs a man opened the front door and grabbed him. In one of his first interviews, prosecutors say Firkus said the intruder took the gun and shot Heidi. In a subsequent interview they allege he told them his finger slipped and hit the trigger as they wrestled for control of the shotgun, and Heidi was struck. Firkus then said the gun went off a second time, striking him in the leg.

Forensic investigators tested the gun and the front door of the Firkus home and found no unidentified DNA profiles on it. They also maintain, according to prosecutors, that there was no sign of a struggle in the home and the angle at which Heidi was shot did not support Nicholas Firkus' story.

The criminal complaint says investigators soon found Nicholas Firkus was buried under significant debt, that the couple's home had been foreclosed on and they were due to be out the next day. They allege that Firkus handled all the couple's finances and that a review of the couple's texts and emails indicate that Heidi Firkus knew nothing about their debt load, or the foreclosure of their home.

If found guilty of second-degree murder Nicholas Firkus faces the possibility of a 40-year prison sentence.

MORE NEWS: Former softball association treasurer charged with swindle