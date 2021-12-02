Husband of woman killed in Buffalo shooting speaks out

The husband of Lindsay Overbay expresses his grief over her senseless killing in Tuesday's shooting at an Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, Minn. — "It's hard to be here because you can still kind of feel her presence," said Donnie Overbay, as he sat in the living room of the home he says his wife built.

"She made this house a home," said Overbay.

It's the last place Overbay said he saw his wife alive Tuesday morning before 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay left for work.

"She was sitting right there on the couch," said Overbay.

On that same couch sat a picture frame which captured the memories left behind by a wife, mother, daughter and friend who meant so much, to so many.

"There's no way that you can replace that woman, she was everything to them and me," said a tearful Overbay.

The 37-year-old was one of five people shot at the Allina clinic in Buffalo, Tuesday morning, where soon after she was rushed to a nearby hospital.

"She had legally been dead and they brought her back to life," said Overbay.

Lindsay was then flown to HCMC in Minneapolis, where Overbay said by the time he arrived it was too late.

"I could only imagine the fear that was going through her when she was laying there bleeding out knowing she was never going to be able to see her kids or her family anymore," said Overbay.

For Overbay, the hardest part has been explaining the senseless loss to his and Lindsay's kids who are just 5 and 8-years-old.

He said he had to lie to them, while trying to figure out how to explain to them their new reality.

"I sat them down on the couch at their grandmothers house with everyone around and got down on my knees apologized to them and told them I was sorry that I had to lie to them and that their mother was never coming home again," said Overbay. He went on to say, "especially my daughter because she continually asks when's mommy coming home?" "Every time she does it tears our heart out."

Now, comes the task of trying to come to terms with the heartbreaking reality that Lindsay will never return to the home she built.

"She's not going to be able to cuddle on her couch or in her bed or read them bedtime stories," said Overbay.

A process he says he will find healing through the support of family and community.

"Try to resume something of a normal life, enjoy each other more, take care of each other more," said Overbay.

A private funeral is planned for Lindsay Overbay this coming Saturday.