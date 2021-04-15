Police: 8 killed in Indianapolis FedEx building shooting, other victims being treated at hospitals

Police said the suspected shooter took his own life and there is no further threat to the community.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to an active shooter incident after 11pm Thursday night at the FedEx building at 8951 Mirabel Rd. near the Indianapolis International Airport.

Police said eight people were killed in the mass shooting and injured victims were taken to several area hospitals.

A witness told 13News he was working inside the FedEx building when he heard gunshots.

"I'm at a bench and so I stand up and take a look at the entrance door and by the time I see the door, I see a man come out with a rifle in his hand and he starts firing and he starts yellin' stuff that I could not understand," Levi Miller told 13News. "What I ended up doing was ducking down to make sure he did not see me because I thought he would see me and he would shoot me."

Miller said he went into survival mode. "When you're in that situation, your instincts kick in," he said. "When you're in that moment in life, a lot of things start moving inside you from your mind and it all happens in a second. All for you to keep living."

If you have family members who were working at the facility and have not been able to contact them, IMPD asked that you report to the Holiday Inn Express at 8555 Stansted Rd. Police chaplains will be available at the hotel to assist families and offer support.

Family members of FedEx workers started arriving at the Holiday Inn and told 13News getting in touch with FedEx workers was difficult since there is a policy against workers carrying phones while working.

Family members arriving to nearby Holiday Inn after shooting at Fed-Ex facility. Frustration as they say they haven’t been able to reach family working inside. Say there is a policy barring workers carrying phones on shift @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/78Nr9QDT8h — Allen Carter (@CarterNews) April 16, 2021

At the Holiday Inn, 13News talked to the family of one FedEx worker who said she was shot while in her car in the parking lot.

Vehicle of FedEx employee. Family tells me she drove across the street after her car was shot into in the parking lot. She was hit and transported to hospital @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/HQOqyY9XzJ — Allen Carter (@CarterNews) April 16, 2021

FedEx released a statement about the shooting: “We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities.”

Representative André Carson shared his thoughts on the shooting: "I am heartbroken by the mass shooting at the FedEx facility here in Indianapolis and praying for all affected by this tragedy. I am communicating with local authorities to get all details of the attack and my office stands ready to help everyone affected any way we can."

Indiana State Police shut down I-70 near the airport but it has been reopened.