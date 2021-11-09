Innocent motorist killed in crash involving alleged stolen vehicle, driver at-large

Officers say the truck is a blue 2007 Ford F250 truck with Minnesota plate MJW169.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police are looking for a truck that was involved in a fatal crash Tuesday morning in Brooklyn Park while fleeing police.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, someone reported seeing their stolen construction trailer attached to the vehicle just after 10 p.m.

Officers located the vehicle and the trailer in the parking lot of a Hy-Vee on the 9400 block of Zane Avenue, but when officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver fled. Police say they ended the pursuit for the "safety of community members who were in the parking lot."

According to police, the driver left the parking lot by driving through grass, down a ditch and into a chain link fence, eventually escaping onto Highway 252. Police say the trailer detached at some point while the driver was fleeing, but the vehicle was pulling 200-plus feet of chain link fence that attached to the vehicle when the driver hit the fence.

Authorities say that the pursuit was reinitiated, and during the pursuit, the fleeing truck passed another vehicle on Highway 252 near 66th Avenue, causing the innocent motorist to hit a traffic pole. Police say the driver, a 75-year-old man, died. Police are still looking for the driver of the truck, which is also believed to be stolen. Officers say the truck is a blue 2007 Ford F250 truck with Minnesota plate MJW169.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (651) 793-7000 or call 911.