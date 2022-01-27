Interstate heroin-fentanyl ring busted in Duluth

Drug task force members say 21 people have been charged so far in the operation, which moved narcotics from Chicago for sale in the Twin Ports.

DULUTH, Minn — Authorities say 21 members of a interstate drug-trafficking organization have been charged with transporting and distributing fentanyl and heroin in parts of northern Minnesota.

Duluth police say that between June and December of 2021, traffickers brought large amounts of drugs from Illinois to midlevel dealers and consumers in Carlton and St. Louis counties.

Drug task force investigators allege that 23-year-old Chicago resident Nicholas Calloway was the leader of the Chicago-based Drug Trafficking Organization. They say Calloway directed the transportation of heroin and fentanyl from Chicago where it was distributed in the Twin Ports area and beyond.

Calloway’s source of supply is believed to be Chicago resident Demetrius McCafferty, 34. Both men are currently held in the Cook County Jail, awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

Fourteen people have been arrested so far, and warrants have been issued for seven more.

The Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force discovered that traffickers last year transported and sold more than 10 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $725,600. That's the equivalent of 18,140 doses.

Watch more local news: