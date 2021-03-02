Inver Grove Heights Walmart evacuated due to 'suspicious item'

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Customers and employees have been evacuated from Walmart in Inver Grove Heights after a "suspicious item" was located inside the store.

According to a press release from the Inver Grove Heights Police Department, officers were called to the store just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities located the item and say the evacuation was made "out of an abundance of caution," as the St. Paul Police Department's bomb squad assists them in investigating the item.