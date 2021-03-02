Inver Grove Heights Walmart evacuated due to 'suspicious item'

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Customers and employees have been evacuated from Walmart in Inver Grove Heights after a "suspicious item" was located inside the store.
According to a press release from the Inver Grove Heights Police Department, officers were called to the store just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities located the item and say the evacuation was made "out of an abundance of caution," as the St. Paul Police Department's bomb squad assists them in investigating the item.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.