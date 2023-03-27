Investigation continues into Brooklyn Center shooting that injured six teens

The shooting occurred in the parking lot for Girl Scouts River Valleys, which confirmed that a group of 9th-12th graders was meeting when the shots erupted outside.

Brooklyn Center Police continue to investigate a shooting that injured six teenagers in the parking lot of a Girl Scouts River Valleys building on Sunday evening.

No arrests have been made, but Girl Scouts River Valleys released information on Monday shedding more light on the incident. According to a spokesperson, a troop consisting of 9th-12th graders was meeting inside the service center when the gunfire erupted outside.

"We are very thankful to report that no Girl Scouts or volunteers were directly involved and that all are safe. Police and fire service vehicles responded to the incident and escorted everyone safely to their vehicles and out of the parking lot," Girl Scouts River Valleys said in a statement. "There has not been a history of security issues at the service center, which Girl Scouts purchased in 1981."

Additionally, CEO Marisa Williams said that the troop leader gave specific instructions to the girls after the shooting happened and that "all responded to her instructions and remained calm." Parents have been notified and counseling services will be available for members who need help processing the situation.

The Girl Scouts River Valleys building in Brooklyn Center was closed Monday but will reopen on Tuesday.

Although Brooklyn Center Police say they're investigating several leads, they have not provided details about what led up to the shooting on Sunday evening.

"People who work on the ground -- we're not shocked by it," said Lisa Clemons, who runs an outreach group known as A Mother's Love Initiative. "If I sum up my feelings, I would say we are in trouble. We have been ignoring it, doing nothing about it for a very long time. And we are in trouble. It's not too late to change things but we have to act now."

On the same evening as the Brooklyn Center shooting, an 11-year-old in Minneapolis was injured after police say he was riding as the passenger in a stolen vehicle that crashed near 42nd and Penn. And, just last week, 16-year-old North High student Cashmere Grunau was shot in the legs while walking home.