Investigators: Fire at St. Paul hotel construction site was intentional

Investigators are continuing to work the case for any developments, including potential suspects.

ST PAUL, Minn. — One week after a massive fire broke out at a St. Paul hotel construction site, authorities say an investigation uncovered that fire was set intentionally.

According to a release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), fire investigation experts ruled last Tuesday's early-morning fire to be incendiary after reviewing video footage and interviewing numerous witnesses.

"We’re pleased that the ATF National Response Team was able to assist our local and state partners to bring us to this conclusion,” Special Agent in Charge Terry Henderson, of the St. Paul Field Division said in a release. “We will continue to work this case to determine who might be responsible for this fire.”

The ATF National Response Team joined the investigation on Thursday, Aug. 6 after the St. Paul Fire Department and the local ATF field division requested additional support.

“We are immensely grateful for the hard work and collective effort of our partners,” Henderson continued. “After the NRT activation to St. Paul earlier this summer and with this activation, we’ve built a great working relationship and commend everyone for their dedication to justice.”

15 Fire apparatus, 4 Ambulances and 86 Firefighters & Chief Officers responded to control Tuesday morning’s fire in downtown @cityofsaintpaul. Crews were on scene for over 13 hours. The fire remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/tgKRdJBpvQ — Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) August 7, 2020

After four days of extensively searching the debris with cadaver dogs and heavy equipment, along with help from local shelters, officials say all individuals are accounted for and no victims were found on site.

