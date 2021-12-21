39-year-old man sentenced to 24 years in prison for producing child porn

The 39-year-old man was sentenced to 288 months in prison, followed by 25 years of supervised release.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: Some details in the story below may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

A 39-year-old Isanti County man was sentenced to 24 years in prison after he was convicted for making child pornography.

The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota announced on Tuesday that Russell James Anderson-Baldwin was sentenced to 288 months in prison, or 24 years, followed by 25 years of supervised release for making child pornography.

The 39-year-old man used Instagram, Snapchat and other messaging apps to talk with a victim, who was a minor, according to court documents. Anderson-Baldwin made about 286 sexually elicit videos of the minor between December 2019 and August 2020. His phone also had about 140 sexually explicit images and videos of other children.

After being convicted in Isanti County for three counts of possession of child pornography in January 2021, he pleaded guilty in federal court in June 2021 to a federal charge of production of child pornography, according to Department of Justice officials.

Due to the conviction in Isanti County, Anderson-Baldwin had to become a registered sex offender while on probation.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office conducted the investigation into the case, according to officials. The case was then prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan B. Gilead.

