Highway 169 shooter to be sentenced in Minneapolis Tuesday

A jury found Smith guilty of both first and second-degree murder in July for the fatal shooting of Jay Boughton on Highway 169 in Plymouth.

Two and a half months after a Hennepin County jury found Jamal Smith guilty on one count of first and one count of second-degree murder, he'll learn his sentence Tuesday morning in a Minneapolis courtroom.

Smith was charged with first- and second-degree murder, and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the death of Jay Boughton back in July 2022. Boughton was returning from a baseball game with his teenage son when he was shot and killed the night of July 6, 2021. Investigators say the shooting occurred following a short road rage incident between the two men.

The conviction for first-degree murder means that Smith would receive a mandatory life sentence in prison, according to Minnesota sentencing guidelines.

The shooting took place the night of July 6, 2021, and Smith was arrested Aug. 24 in Decatur, Illinois, about 200 miles out of Chicago, then transported to Minnesota. He was originally charged with second-degree murder, but was later indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder.

There was a good deal of legal wrangling in the months that led up to Smith's trial. In November of 2021 District Court Judge Nicole Engisch revoked Smith's phone privileges after prosecutors became aware of "problematic" calls he had made from both the Macon County Jail in Illinois and the Hennepin County jail.

In late January of 2022, Smith and his defense team asked a judge to throw out the first-degree murder indictment handed down by a grand jury, claiming that prosecutors knowingly allowed witnesses to give “perjured testimony” before the grand jury, and failed to present evidence that raises questions about whether Smith was the actual shooter.

Then in February, Smith complained in a long and rambling statement during a Zoom court hearing that being held in segregation at the Hennepin County Jail amounted to "cruel and unusual" punishment. Smith told Judge Engisch he should be allowed to use recreational facilities, watch TV, read newspapers and have video visits with loved ones per week like other prisoners at the jail. He accused jail staff of tampering with his mail and being aggressive and cruel towards him, treating him as “a lowlife who deserves to die.”

Smith's sentencing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

