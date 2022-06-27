Prosecutors have charged Smith with first-degree murder in the death of youth baseball coach Jay Boughton following a short traffic dispute.

MINNEAPOLIS — The highly-anticipated trial of accused Highway 169 shooter Jamal Smith gets underway with jury selection Monday.

Smith is charged with first-degree murder in the death of youth baseball coach Jay Boughton on July 6, 2021. Investigators say Smith fired at Boughton following a short traffic dispute as their vehicles rolled down the highway in Plymouth. Boughton was struck in the head and died in front of his 15-year-old son.

In the weeks following Boughton's death law enforcement conducted an intensive search for his killer. The recovery of the rental vehicle allegedly driven by Smith was a huge break in the case, and investigators soon identified him as their suspect based partially on posts on his Facebook page. One was a video of Smith waving a .45 pistol around, a gun prosecutors say was the one that killed Boughton.

Court documents lay out how investigators traced Smith's steps as he and two companions drove the SUV from Chicago to the Twin Cities on the day of Boughton's death. They identified at least five motorists who called 911 to report Smith pointing a gun at them as he drove through Wisconsin.

Smith was arrested Aug. 24 in Decatur, Illinois, about 200 miles out of Chicago. He was transported to Minnesota, and has since been held in the Hennepin County Jail on $3.5 million bail. He was originally charged with second-degree murder, but was later indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder.

The months leading up to the trial have been marked by legal wrangling and complaints by Smith about alleged mistreatment within the walls of the jail. In November of 2021 District Court Judge Nicole Engisch revoked his phone privileges after prosecutors became aware of "problematic" calls Smith had made from both the Macon County Jail in Illinois and the Hennepin County jail. They said Smith called various witnesses asking them to delete social media accounts, stop talking to investigators and to plead the fifth in court and invoke their right to not testify, among other things.

The state also said Smith called people to engage in violence against other individuals on his behalf while jailed in Macon County. One witness was allegedly called by Smith 87 times.

In late January of 2022 Smith and his defense team asked a judge to throw out a first-degree murder indictment handed down by a grand jury, claiming that prosecutors knowingly allowed witnesses to give “perjured testimony” before the grand jury, and failed to present evidence that raises questions about whether Smith was the actual shooter. The defendant now claims a passenger in the SUV was actually the one who fired the shot that killed Boughton.

Then in February, Smith complained in a long and rambling statement during a Zoom court hearing that being held in segregation at the Hennepin County Jail amounted to "cruel and unusual" punishment. Smith told Judge Engisch he should be allowed to use recreational facilities, watch TV, read newspapers and have three video visits with loved ones per week like other prisoners at the jail. He accused jail staff of tampering with his mail and being aggressive and cruel towards him, treating him as “a lowlife who deserves to die.”

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Jamal Smith would likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

