Opening statements to begin in Highway 169 shooting trial

Analyst: Depending on the judge's ruling, prosecutors may not need to prove Jamal Smith was the shooter in order to convict.

MINNEAPOLIS — A high profile trial gets underway with opening statements Monday morning in Hennepin County.

Jamal Smith faces first- and second-degree murder charges in the death of popular youth baseball coach Jay Boughton.

Boughton was shot while driving on Highway 169 just over one year ago.

It was a single shot fired from a moving SUV on a rainy night that led to multiple pleas from Plymouth Police for someone to come forward with tips.

That gunshot killed Boughton right in front of his 15-year-old son. The coach was mourned by people across the Twin Cities Metro.

After finally finding the SUV from where the shot was fired and tracking who rented it, video surveillance and cell phone data led police to Jamal Smith, who still had a video on his Facebook page. A livestream from just hours before the shooting showed Smith holding what police believe is the murder weapon.

Court documents indicate a passenger in that SUV told police he thought Smith fired the shot, but that might not even matter.

Minnesota defense attorney Mike Bryant, who studied the public details of the case for KARE 11, said because of the way the Hennepin County Attorney's Office filed charges in the case, they don't necessarily have to prove Smith was the shooter.

They could instead prove he "aided and abetted" in the shooting death of Boughton and still be convicted.

But if the Judge clarifies that the state must prove Smith was the shooter, Bryant said the case gets a little more complicated, because of multiple passengers and weapons in the SUV.

Prosecutors would have to rely on Smith's friends to testify against him, or explain their earlier statements to police that incriminated smith.

"They don't know for sure what they are going to say," Bryant said. "We've seen that in all sorts of cases where people change their story when they get on the stand."

The judge is expected to rule Monday whether or not prosecutors need to prove Smith fired the shot.

Another piece of evidence they will use is an interview Smith did with KARE 11's Lou Raguse that the jail recorded, in which he admitted he was the driver, but then claimed a passenger shot.

