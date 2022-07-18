Prosecution rests its case against Jamal Smith

The state's final witness was a Hennepin County deputy who told jurors Smith called himself "a nationwide murderer" during a jailhouse exchange.

MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors have rested their case following a morning of important testimony Monday as the second week of the Jamal Smith murder trial got underway.

Testimony resumed after jurors were sent home early Friday so Judge Nicole Engisch and attorneys could address "unexpected legal issues" involving the case against Smith, accused in last summer's fatal shooting of youth baseball coach Jay Boughton. Prosecutors say Smith killed Boughton following a short conflict as the two men drove their vehicles down Highway 169 in Plymouth.

Before testimony began Judge Engisch ruled that prosecutors could introduce an alleged comment from Smith to a jailer that he is a "nationwide murderer," or something to that effect. His defense team maintains it was just tough talk, part of Smith's attempt to "survive in jail" but Engisch says jurors can decide what the comment meant.

The state rested its case following what KARE 11's Lou Raguse called "explosive testimony" from a Hennepin County jailer who recounted an interaction he had with Jamal Smith while trying to protect a nurse who was handing out prescriptions to inmates.

Hennepin County deputy Bradley Swanson told jurors Smith butted in after he told another inmate who was harassing the nurse to knock it off. “He said, 'Do you know even know who I am?,'" Swanson told the courtroom. "I responded, "Yes, you’re inmate Smith,"" Swanson says Smith them told him, "I’m a nationwide murderer."

The deputy says he told Smith "I'll go ahead and write that down." "Go ahead and put that down," Swanson recalls Smith saying. "I don't care. I'm a murderer."

KARE 11's Lou Raguse says Smith's defense team desperately wanted to keep Deputy Swanson's testimony kept away from jurors. In cross examination, defense attorney Kellen Dotson pointed out that the exchange wasn't captured on video or audio recording, emphasizing for the jury that Smith didn’t specifically say he’s responsible for the murder of Boughton in Minnesota. Dotson said the defendant was in segregation, only getting one hour of sunlight and having no interaction with other inmates.

On redirect, Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Erin Lutz was able to ask the deputy about Smith being in segregation for breaking jail rules, as the defense had opened the door to that line of questioning.

Deputy Swanson stepped off the witness stand and the state rested its case. Smith's defense team is expected to start building its case when court resumes following lunch break.

Plymouth Police Detective Dave Anderson was the first to take the stand as one of the lead detectives in building this murder case. Anderson told jurors that he interviewed Brandon Smothers, one of two passengers riding in the rented SUV with Jamal Smith when the fatal shot was fired, describing him as cooperative. Anderson testified he was not able to locate the other passenger, Antoine Smith, saying Smith was never in one location long enough to catch him or serve a search warrant.

The 21-year department veteran then described listening to "a couple hundred" jailhouse phone calls made by Smith while he was being held in Macon County, Illinois before being extradited to Minnesota. Anderson says during those calls Smith claimed "he didn't know anything" about a murder in Minnesota.

Prosecutors then played a recording of Smith in which he tells a woman on the line to “log out and delete my sh**”, referring to the Facebook profile where he posted a video of himself driving the SUV and holding a gun.

“I just want you to go in there and delete my whole page. Not deactivate it. Delete it,” Smith is heard saying. He then gives the woman his password.

The jury panel was told by Anderson that Smith talked on the phone with his girlfriend Rondelle Hardin nearly every day, and jurors listened to a recording of one of those calls. During the call Smith is heard urging Hardin not to talk with investigators. “There’s literally nothing you can offer them,” he says multiple times, adding, “you have a right to tell them I don’t have any information for whatever it is you're searching for."

In a second call Smith is heard telling his girlfriend "I'm not from Minnesota, never been to Minnesota..." which the prosecution wants the jury to see as part of what they call Smith's changing story.

Anderson testified that the phone calls continued when Smith was extradited to Hennepin County from Illinois, with hundreds of calls made using the PINs of other inmates to prevent authorities from accessing them. The detective says he figured out how to find those calls anyway, and jurors heard the defendant talking to a number of people apparently trying to persuade them to use the 5th amendment to avoid testifying.

Investigator Anderson then testified that Smith made hundreds more calls when moved to the Hennepin County Jail. There, inmates use a PIN when calling and that helps investigators know where to find recordings. But he said Smith used other inmates' PINs to circumvent that. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) July 18, 2022

Prosecutor Allard then turned his attention to a recorded call Smith made to KARE 11 reporter Lou Raguse asserting his innocence. "Did the reporter ask where he was in the vehicle?" Allard asked Anderson. "He said he was driving the car (from which the fatal shot was fired)," Investigator Anderson answered.

Allard pointed out that even before the phone call with Raguse, DNA evidence had come back proving Smith was in the driver's seat of the Suburban.

During cross examination of Detective Anderson, defense Attorney Emmett Donnelly pointed out that Smith also said "the driver himself could not have made that shot" that killed Boughton. Donnelly also got Anderson to admit that after tracing the serial number of the gun Jamal Smith was holding in a Facebook video, police did not question the original purchaser of the weapon. Donnelly also made sure jurors know that particular gun also was never reported stolen.

