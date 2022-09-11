Man injured in quadruple shooting dies a day later

Police say Jerry Leonard Calhoun, 34, succumbed to his injuries at North Memorial Medical Center Saturday, a day after he and three others were shot.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man who was injured in a quadruple shooting Friday in north Minneapolis has died, according to Minneapolis police.

MPD spokesperson Garrett Parten said 34-year-old Jerry Leonard Calhoun succumbed to his injuries at North Memorial Medical Center Saturday, a day after he and three others were shot.

Officers first arrived to the scene on the 300 block of West Broadway Avenue just before midnight Friday. Police say when they arrived, they found Calhoun unconscious with life-threatening gunshot wounds, while three others — a man in his 30s with apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds; a 21-year-old pregnant woman with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds; and a 17-year-old pregnant female with non-life-threatening wounds — arrived to the hospital around the same time.

Authorities say their initial investigation suggests shots were fired outside of a bar, possibly from a vehicle.

There are currently no suspects in custody, according to MPD, and their investigation into what occurred is ongoing.

Calhoun's death marks the 63rd homicide investigation in the city so far this year.

