Eden Prairie police seek GPS tracking records after jewelry heist

Court documents say the device was used to track the location of the victims, who lost between $500,000 and $600,000 in jewels and $100,000 in cash.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Investigators are hoping records from a GPS tracking device will lead them to the person or persons behind a jewelry heist in Eden Prairie.

A search warrant filed in Hennepin County details the crime, which occurred Aug. 25 at a home on the 7800 block of Dover Cove. Eden Prairie Police say officers were dispatched to the address and met with the homeowners, who told them the house had been burglarized while they were away.

The couple said they left the address in their minivan around noon to have lunch in Edina, and after eating returned to the vehicle and found it had a flat tire. They had the vehicle towed to a repair shop, called an Uber and returned home to discover the burglary. Taken from the garage was a safe that reportedly contained between $500,000 and $600,000 worth of jewelry and another $100,000 in cash.

Documents say the victims are the owners of a jewelry business.

Police viewed a neighbor's security video that showed a white Jeep Cherokee with unknown plates pulling into the driveway while they were away.

An Eden Prairie police officer went to check the couple's minivan and determined that someone slashed the tire that had gone flat. While examining the tire the officer noticed a magnetic GPS tracking device had been placed on the frame of the van.

"Based on the neighboring security video, your affiant (investigator) believes that the suspects likely monitored the residence using GPS tracking devices which they attached to both victim vehicles on previous dates," the search warrant application reads. "Through your affiant's training and experience, your affiant believes the suspect acquired at least two GPS monitoring devices and subscribed to services which allowed the suspects to monitor the victim's location."

The search warrant, which was granted by Hennepin County District Court Judge Jay Quam, grants detectives permission to access records from Land Air Sea, the manufacturer of the GPS device. They are seeking information on the person who purchased the device and a tracking subscription, the device's location history and other data that could lead to those behind the heist.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: