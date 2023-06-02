Thaler's movements tracked in second day of murder trial for death of Eli Hart

Witnesses shared evidence that Thaler drove through a barrier into Minnetonka Regional Park around the time of the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The plastic gate blocking the bike path inside Lake Minnetonka Regional Park was shattered into pieces, apparently driven through by a vehicle on the day 6-year-old Eli Hart was found dead inside his mother's truck.

That was one of several locations Julissa Thaler's car was tracked as investigators retraced her steps on the witness stand on the second day of her murder trial.

Thaler is charged with first-degree murder in the brutal shooting of her son and faces life in prison if convicted.

Workers at the park, along with investigators, testified about the broken gate and tracks next to a large rock that could have blown out the tire of Thaler's silver Chevy Impala on May 20, 2022.

Since she continued driving on the bare rim, Orono Police Sgt. Matt Siltala — who is experienced in tracking — was able to establish spots all around Lake Minnetonka, from Shoreline Drive to West Branch Road, where the car left scrape marks on the pavement.

Detectives then found various crime scenes where evidence was tossed from the car, which included Eli's car seat. The jury viewed disturbing photos showing the booster, with large holes blown into the section where a child's head would rest.

The only element of the defense strategy that has been apparent so far is that witnesses will testify that they actually saw Thaler, either driving or outside of her vehicle.

"Was she wearing a mask? Was she doing anything to conceal her identity?" defense attorney Bryan Leary asked multiple times, implying that someone else must have been the shooter since Thaler wasn't trying to hide.

Hennepin County deputy Megan Thompson testified about the painstaking processing of Thaler's car, which turned up evidence of ammunition, the suspected murder weapon, Thaler's permit to purchase a gun and flyers for a shooting range.

Thaler had recently been granted custody of Eli as her ex-boyfriend, Tory Hart, initiated a custody battle against her. Some details of that family court dispute are expected to come out later in the case.

Watch more local news: