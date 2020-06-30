Jury convicts man of killing one, paralyzing another

At around 2:15 a.m. on June 10, 2019, police responded to a fight in a parking lot on Hennepin Avenue near Augie’s nightclub

MINNEAPOLIS — A jury convicted a man of unintentional second-degree murder and first-degree assault in the first Hennepin County murder trial since the coronavirus shutdown, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

James Wren, 36, of Minneapolis is set to be sentenced July 30, and prosecutors are looking for a sentence of more than 27 years.

According to the criminal complaint, at around 2:15 a.m. on June 10, 2019, police responded to a fight in a parking lot on Hennepin Avenue near Augie’s nightclub, and heard gunshots as they arrived.

A tow truck driver witnessed the shooting and pointed to Wren who was fleeing, prosecutors said.

Wren had gotten into a fight with the two individuals in the parking lot and then left. He returned a short time later with a gun, walked near the front of the parked tow truck and fired repeatedly at the two victims, prosecutors said.

"We thought the jury did a fine job under a difficult situation,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said. “Although we sought charges for intentional conduct, we are satisfied with the results. We remain confident that the Judge will sentence Mr. Wren for an extended period of time."

