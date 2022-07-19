Deliberations expected Tuesday in Jamal Smith murder trial

Closing arguments will be delivered in court Tuesday morning with both prosecutors and the defense laying out their explanations for Jay Boughton's death.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Did Jamal Smith fatally shoot youth baseball coach Jay Boughton on Highway 169 following a brief road rage encounter, or was a passenger in the defendant's rented Chevy Suburban responsible for the slaying?

A panel of jurors is expected to begin deliberating that question later Tuesday morning after both prosecutors and Smith's defense team deliver their closing arguments. The trial unfolded at a frenetic case, with prosecutors calling more than 30 witnesses in just six days. The defense called just one, Smith himself, before resting its case Monday afternoon.

9 a.m.

KARE 11's Lou Raguse says before jurors entered the courtroom Tuesday, Hennepin County District Court Judge Nicole Engisch addressed Smith, explaining what prosecutors are seeking in terms of sentencing if he is found guilty. She told the defendant if he is found guilty of first-degree murder in Boughton's death he will serve an automatic life sentence without parole. If not, things get a bit more complicated.

If acquitted of count 1 (first-degree murder) but convicted of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, prosecutors are seeking an upward departure in state recommended sentencing guidelines. The state will need to prove a number of factors in a mini-trial. Among them:

The defendant committed the crime in the presence of a child. His conduct created a greater than normal danger to the safety of other people on the roadway. This is Smith's 3rd violent crime and he is a dangerous offender.

The factors the state alleges are:

1. Defendant committed the crime in the presence of a child.

2. His conduct created a greater than normal danger to the safety of other people on the roadway

3. This is his 3rd violent crime and he is a dangerous offender. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) July 19, 2022

Smith told Engisch he would prefer that she will decide if those factors exist, and not the 12-member jury that is currently deciding his guilt or innocence.

The jury was then led in to the courtroom, and Judge Engisch laid out their deliberation instructions.

Smith is charged with both first and second-degree murder in the death of Boughton, who was driving south on Highway 169 in Plymouth the night of July 6, 2021, when he was shot in the head/neck. Prosecutors say Smith was driving recklessly and took the fatal shot when Boughton flipped him off. Smith insists it was a passenger who fired on Boughton and killed him in front of his then-15-year-old son.

Watch more local news: