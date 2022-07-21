Jury finds Jamal Smith guilty of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Jay Boughton

Smith was charged with both first and second-degree murder in the death of Boughton, following what investigators call a short road rage incident.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Hennepin County jury has found Jamal Smith guilty of first-degree murder and two other criminal counts in the high-profile shooting death of a youth baseball coach on Highway 169 in Plymouth last summer.

Smith was charged with first- and second-degree murder, and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the death of Jay Boughton, who was returning from a baseball game with his teenage son when he was shot and killed the night of July 6, 2021. Investigators say the shooting occurred following a short road rage incident between the two men.

The conviction for first-degree murder means Smith will receive a mandatory life sentence in prison.

KARE 11's Lou Raguse was in the courtroom as the verdicts were read. He says the Boughton family and their supporters tried to hold their emotions in, but he heard an audible sigh of relief and a very quiet "yes!" as the guilty verdict on the count of first-degree murder was read.

Smith wiped his face as the third guilty verdict was read.

Afterwards in the hallway outside Raguse heard Boughton's wife Kristin call her kids. To her son, who was in the car with Jay, she said “Hey Harrison, hey honey, we got him. He’s guilty on all three counts. We got him.”

To her daughter, Kristin Boughton said "This is a win for your dad."

It took more than 16 hours of deliberations for the jury to reach their verdict, and by most indications it was not an easy decision. Just a half-hour into the deliberations that started Tuesday afternoon, jurors returned to the courtroom with a message for Judge Nicole Engisch. Then on Wednesday afternoon, the panel told the judge they had made a decision on the counts of second-degree murder and illegal weapons possession, but were unable to reach consensus on the first-degree murder charge, and were uncertain whether continued debate would lead to a unanimous decision.

Judge Engisch told them to try again.

"That's not unusual or surprising ... bringing 12 minds together is difficult," Judge Engisch told the jury. "I'm going to ask you to continue to deliberate at this time."

Before the verdict was delivered KARE 11's Raguse described an "unsettling" incident where a random person outside the courtroom approached the Boughton family and began heckling them. A number of people stepped in to chase the man away.

The trial unfolded at a torrid pace, with prosecutors calling 32 witnesses in just six days. Jurors watched a Facebook video post by Smith that showed him waving a gun on the day Boughton was killed, listened to recordings of jailhouse phone calls during which he asked people to delete social media accounts and refuse to testify, and heard a deputy testify that Smith called himself a "nationwide murderer" in a face-to-face exchange.

In closing arguments Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Dan Allard told the jury prosecutors presented solid evidence confirming Smith as the shooter, and said the defendant purposefully tracked Boughton's truck and pulled up next to it for the sole purpose of shooting.

"The defendant lost his mind that day and killed an innocent man, father and husband, for no other reason than he felt disrespected because he was given the middle finger," Allard insisted.

Smith's defense team called just one witness, the defendant himself, before resting its case Monday. From opening statements to closing arguments, his attorneys insisted that the state had failed to prove its case and insisted that one of Smith's passengers, and not Smith, fired the shot that killed Boughton.

Defense attorney Emmett Donnelly pointed to a photo of Smith's friend Brandon Smothers holding a gun that appeared to be the same weapon Smith had in his Facebook video. He told jurors "even a junior high student" can tell it's the same gun Smith was seen waving around a day earlier. Donnelly zoomed in on the weapon, trying to raise doubt within the jury as to why someone besides the shooter would have possession of the murder weapon the day after the crime.

Closing arguments wound up Tuesday afternoon, and the jury panel deliberated about four hours before calling it a day. Half an hour into those deliberations jurors paused to ask the judge a question. KARE 11's Lou Raguse reported there was some confusion over the burden of proof in relation to the "aiding in the commission of the crime" portion of jury instructions.

The murder charge allows the jury to convict Smith if they think he was the shooter or aided the shooter.



The jury wanted to know whether that to "aid," Smith would have to know the shooter was going to commit the crime of murder.



Following a lengthy discussion between attorneys and Judge Engisch, Engisch told the court she would give them corrected instructions for aiding and abetting. According to Raguse, the defense tried to have Engisch dismiss the aiding portion of the charge, but she denied the request.

