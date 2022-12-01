Jury trial set for accused Allina Clinic shooter Gregory Ulrich

Police say Ulrich shot and killed medical assistant and mom Lindsay Overbay, and injured a handful of others when he entered the clinic bent on revenge.

BUFFALO, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired Sept. 27, 2021

A jury trial has been scheduled for a Minnesota man accused of walking into a medical clinic and opening fire, killing one staff member and wounding four others last winter.

Gregory Ulrich will stand trial beginning May 16 on charges of murder, attempted murder and other counts in the Feb. 9 shooting at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes said Wednesday that four weeks have been set aside for the case because it’s anticipated that jury selection will take a considerable amount of time.

Ulrich is also accused of setting off several pipe bombs at the clinic before eventually surrendering to law enforcement.

Witnesses say on that fateful day Ulrich walked into the reception area of the clinic, where he'd been banned for previous threats after doctors refused to prescribe him opioids. Authorities say he shot one person the back, then another in the abdomen. Witnesses say Ulrich then entered the interior area of the clinic, where he shot a third victim in the leg twice as that person tried to flee. Investigators say the defendant kept firing, shooting a fourth victim six times, in the chest, abdomen, back, arm and forearm.

The final victim, identified by her family as 37-year-old medical assistant Lindsay Overbay, was shot in the abdomen, with the bullet passing through her liver and spine before exiting through their back. Overbay later died of those injuries.

Watch more local news: