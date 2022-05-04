x
Crime

Teen held in costly Forest Lake vandalism spree

Police say the 15-year-old boy is linked to nearly 20 different destructive acts in a housing development, with damage estimates reaching near $50K.
Credit: Forest Lake PD
Forest Lake police say this spray painted van was one of nearly 20 acts of vandalism carried out by a 15-year-old boy Tuesday.

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — A teen is in custody, accused in a Forest Lake vandalism spree with damage estimates ranging up to $50,000. 

Forest Lake police said on Facebook that squads were dispatched to the Summerfield Development, located near Fenway Avenue North and 206th Street North on reports of vandalism. Arriving officers found garage doors, vehicles, homes, playground equipment and other items had been defaced by spray paint. 

In all, patrol officers and department investigators were able to identify nearly 20 separate acts of vandalism, with estimated damage in the neighborhood of $30,000 to $50,000. 

Credit: Forest Lake PD
Forest Lake police say the teen vandal targeted cars, homes, playground equipment and other items in the neighborhood.

After several hours of work police were able to identify a 15-year-old suspect. The juvenile was arrested, and is being held pending criminal charges. 

Police thanked Summerfield residents who aided in the investigation by sharing video, photos or statements that helped locate the person allegedly responsible for the vandalism spree. "We will continue to work with our community to keep Forest Lake residents safe and their property secure. 

