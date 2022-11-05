Juvenile charged in deadly shooting in South St. Paul

A 17-year-old suspect was charged by juvenile petition with three counts of second-degree murder in connection to 17-year-old Anthony Skelley's death.

SOUTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A juvenile has been charged with murder in connection to the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy Sunday in South St. Paul.

According to the Dakota County Attorney's Office, a 17-year-old suspect was charged by juvenile petition Wednesday with three counts of second-degree murder. The county attorney's office added that it is petitioning to charge the suspect as an adult.

On Monday, police opened a death investigation after 17-year-old Anthony Skelley was found lying in the road after being shot multiple times Sunday night.

Police say they were responding to a shots fired call just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday on the 1900 block of Conver Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy, later identified as Kelley, unresponsive in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to court documents, officers found shell casings from a 9mm firearm, a cell phone and a small bag of marijuana near Skelley when they arrived. Police say they also found a BB gun in Skelley's hand.

Police say a search was conducted of Skelley's cell phone uncovered that the last number he was in communication with was linked to the suspect.

Court documents say when officers made the arrest, the suspect was in possession of a Springfield 9mm handgun, with a magazine containing bullets that matched the shell casings found near Skelley. The suspect also had the cell phone that was in communication with Skelley.

Family and friends tell KARE 11 that Skelley was a junior attending the SPPS Gateway to College program.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to support Skelley's mother, who lost her son on Mother's Day. The family's statement notes that his mother, Leah Burlingame, works for Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge. "She has dedicated her life to supporting and lifting up others who are struggling," the statement reads.