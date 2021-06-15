Juvenile charged in connection to deadly shooting at graduation party in Woodbury

The juvenile was arrested without incident during a traffic stop Interstate 94. Two women were also arrested for aiding an offender.

WOODBURY, Minn. — A juvenile has been charged in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting on June 5 outside a Woodbury graduation party.

According to the Washington County Attorney's Office, a juvenile was charged via complaint-warrant and was booked into the Washington County Jail. The juvenile was arrested without incident during a traffic stop Interstate 94. Two women were also arrested for aiding an offender.

On June 5, 14-year-old Demaris Nathan Hobbs-Ekdahl of Maplewood was shot and killed while attending the party. According to family, he was attending the party with his older brother.

According to Woodbury Police, officers responded to the 6100 block of Edgewood Avenue around 10:46 p.m. after getting a report of people screaming, including one person saying "help me." Dispatchers could hear people screaming in the background before the caller disconnected.

Police said more 911 calls came through with screaming in the background, and some reports that a person had been shot.

When police arrived, they said they found 30 to 40 people at a nearby residence attending a graduation party.